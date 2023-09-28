Carve Out Family Fun at Tankhouse Nursery’s Fall Fest in Cheyenne

It's time to trade in sunscreen for flannel, Cheyenne - autumn has arrived, bringing with it the rustle of changing leaves and the occasional chilly breeze. What better way to enjoy the season than at Tankhouse Nursey's Fall Festival?

Get our free mobile app

Create Unbe-Leaf-able Family Memories at Tankhouse Nursey's Fall Fest

The 1st Annual Tankhouse Nursey Fall Festival is a celebration of all things autumn. Attendees will find giant pumpkins, hay rides, games, and more waiting at the festival. But for Jenn and the team at Tankhouse, this Fall Fest is so much more than a pumpkin palooza - to them, it's a chance to connect with the Cheyenne community and offer a place for folks to build lasting family memories.

"When my children were little, I used to take them to a pumpkin patch in Nebraska," said Jenn, who has taken on the planning of the Tankhouse Fall Fest. "It was just one of those things we had to [do] for the community," she added, noting that Tankhouse is seeking to fill the void of pumpkin patches in SE Wyoming. It's not a secret that for several years, residents often travel an hour or two away in NoCo in order to find pumpkin patch fun.

The Fall Festival at Tankhouse will feature classic pumpkin patch and harvest fest fun, including a pie-eating contest featuring pies from the Bread Basket, hayrack rides, a corn pit, and - of course - a pumpkin patch.

Fall Festivities Abound at the Tankhouse Nursey Festival

From pumpkins to pies, the 2023 Tankhouse Nursery Festival has fabulous fall fun for all ages. Enjoy activities like:

Pick Your Own Pumpkins!

Messenger Sod Wagon Rides (Oct. 7 ONLY)

Face Painting

Hay Maze

Hayrack Rides

Games

Potato Launchers

Pie Eating Contest (Oct. 28 ONLY)

Kids' Costume Contest (Oct. 28 ONLY)

Donut on a Rope (Oct. 29 ONLY)

Photo Opportunities - Halloween costumes are welcome all month!

Live music and singing (Oct. 28)

Fall flower and plant shopping,

And more!

This year's Fall Fest features a paw-some addition to the festivities. On October 14 and October 21, the Cheyenne Animal Shelter will have adorable (and adoptable) animals out at the nursery.

Plus, shop and dine from a selection of rotating local vendors and from food trucks (featuring local favorites Noam's Table, Nay & Jay's, Chuckwagon, Mad Flavors, Doppio Coffee, and Barrett Creek Coffee.)

Tankhouse Fall Fest Hours & Location:

Hours:

Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Oct. 7 to Oct. 28

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Oct. 7 to Oct. 28 Sundays: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Oct. 8 to Oct. 29

Location:

521 Southwest Dr, Cheyenne, WY 82007

About Tankhouse Nursey

Once upon a time, the Stansbury family ran a dairy farm in Cheyenne. Today, Tankhouse Nursey resides on the old dairy's land. Rising above the prairie landscape on the farm is a weathered barn and its tankhouse. As Jenn told it, tankhouses "are very far and few...they were used feed the water into the homes" on ranches and homesteads. It's from the old farm's tankhouse that Tankhouse Nursey gained its name. Tankhouse began as a wholesale operation, but as the nursery grew, the business has since evolved to offer retail service to Cheyenne residents.

Find out more about Tankhouse Nursey here.