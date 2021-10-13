Recently, Cheyenne was ranked as one of the worst 'foodie' cities in the country. Yet, the city is the spot that hosts one of the biggest all around festivals in the nation and has some of the absolute best foods that you could ever dream of. It doesn't take a genius to figure out what festival I'm talking about that also happens to be the 'Best Food Festival' in Wyoming.

The food publication 'Eat This, Not That' recently took on a list of the 'best food festivals' in every state. Essentially, it's the best way of saying what festival in each state has the best food. It's an absolute no-brainer that Wyoming's 'Best Food Festival' would be Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Here's what 'Eat This, Not That' had to say about CFD's food and why it's deserving of the label:

The Cheyenne Frontier Days festival started in 1897 as a cowboy roundup to show off who really was the best cowboy in the west. Now the festival features a chuck wagon roof off, pancake breakfasts, and professional bull riding. The festival takes place every year on the last week of July, and locals never miss this one.

While they did mention some great traditional features of CFD, they did leave out the fact that Fun Biz Fair Food provided some amazing new food options for 2021's CFD. Such items include the Elote Dog, Elote Fiesta Tots, Cucumber Mint Lemonade, The Smokestack, and let's of course not forget the Fruity Pebble Fruit Shrimp Po'Boi.

If only we could go back and get an Elote Dog or The Smokestack. Remember these delicious options? Let's refresh your memory, as well as your appetite...

But hey, we're only a little over nine months away from 2022's Cheyenne Frontier Days so we'll get to enjoy the 'Best Food Festival' in Wyoming before we know it. It's just one more reason to celebrate CFD in all its yearly glory. Until then, we'll have plenty of time to build up our appetite's for that last week of July.

