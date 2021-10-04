Cheyenne Among Worst Foodie Cities in America, Report Says

Cheyenne may be known for its steaks, burgers, and ribs, but according to a report released Monday by WalletHub, the Magic City of the Plains is one of the worst foodie cities in America.

In order to determine the best and cheapest local foodie scenes, WalletHub compared 182 cities -- including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state -- across two key dimensions, “Affordability” and “Diversity, Accessibility & Quality," using 29 relevant metrics.

The data set ranges from "Accessibility & Affordability of High-Quality Restaurants" to "Food Trucks per Capita" to "Craft Breweries & Wine Bars per Capita."

Overall, Cheyenne ranked 153rd on the list, and 180th for "Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt Shops per Capita."

Nearby Denver, however, ranked seventh overall, meaning Cheyenne foodies shouldn't have to trek too far to satisfy their cravings for new and different flavors.

For the full report, visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-foodie-cities/7522

