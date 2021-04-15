100 Best Towns to Call Home on the East Coast

The eastern part of the U.S. is filled with quaint towns built on a foundation of history, nature and a whole lot of charm.

Stacker has put together a list of the 100 best places to live on the East Coast, sweeping along the coasts of New England, rounding through the Carolinas and down to Florida. The hustle and bustle of college town Princeton, N.J., is just as desirable as the tranquil town of Oviedo, Fla., just outside of Orlando, while the waterfront views of Holly Springs, N.C. rival that of the beautiful ocean town of Cape Elizabeth, Maine.

When you're not soaking in the brilliant fall foliage in Vermont, stroll under a skyline of colorful umbrellas in the courtyard of Coral Gables, Fla., or become enchanted by the history of quaint New England town including Lexington, Mass., or Arlington, Va., that blends the past and present with the historic Arlington Cemetery while offering a vibrant food truck scene.

A town in Pennsylvania with a population nearing 5,000 people and a median home value just over $312,000 tops this list, with its local arboretum and national historical park adding to its irresistible charm.