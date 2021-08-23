Best Trails Around Laramie to Hike Into Fall!

The summer is drawing to a close, which means that you have one more chance to hit the tails and enjoy the great outdoors before the snow comes.

If you are not sure where to go for a wonderful hike in nature, the website All Trails has your back! They put together the top ten trails around Laramie based on the reviews from those who have experienced them!

1. Pole Creek, Haunted Forest, Moose Loop, Meadow Trail

Photo from All Trails

This 6.6-mile loop trail is considered to be of moderate difficulty, with 688 feet of elevation gain. This trail is located in the Wallis Recreation Area.

2. Skeleton Trail and Cow Trail

Photo from All Trails

This loop trail is located in the Medicine Bow National Forest and is a moderate trail that is 6.5 miles long, with an elevation gain of 675 feet.

3. Summit Trail, Moose Loop, Vans Loop Trails

Photo from All Trails

This loop trail is the first easy trail on the list, with it being 3.7 miles. This trail is located in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest and has an elevation gain of 337 feet.

4. Reynolds Hill Loop

Photo from All Trails

This moderate loop trail is located in the Medicine Bow National Forest. It is 4.2 miles long and has an elevation gain of 492 feet.

5. Lower UW, Upper UW, Headquarters National Recreation, Vans Loop, Death Crotch, and Old Happy Jack

Photo from All Trails

Another moderate loop trail is 7.9 miles long. It is located in the Medicine Bow National Forest and has an elevation gain of 994 feet.

6. Aspen, Middle Aspen, & Pole Creek Loop Trails

Photo from All Trails

This 5.3-mile long loop trail is located in the Medicine Bow National Forest and is a moderate trail with 610 feet of elevation gain.

7. Pole Creek, Blackjack, Aspen, Haunted Forest, Old Happy Jack Loop

Photo from All Trails

8. Summit Trail and Crow Creek Loop

Photo from All Trails

This moderate 3.1-mile loop trail is located in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest. It has an elevation gain of 305 feet.

9. Cow, Skeleton, and Devils Slide Trails

Photo from All Trails

This loop trail is 6.4 miles long and has an elevation gain of 898 feet. It is located in the Medicine Bow National Forest.

10. Sheep Mountian Trail

Photo from All Trails

This is the hardest trail on the list and is one in which you will have to walk out and then back again, instead of going in a loop. It is 11.1 miles long and has an elevation gain of 1,748 feet.