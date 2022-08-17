Biker Killed, 4 Injured in Head-On Crash on Wyoming Mountain Pass

A motorcyclist was killed and four others injured in a head-on crash in the Bighorns last Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 3:27 p.m. near milepost 60 on U.S. 16, about 30 miles southwest of Buffalo.

The patrol says 68-year-old Oregon resident Everett Allison was riding west when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with an oncoming car.

Allison was wearing a helmet but died from his injuries.

Four people in the car were also reportedly injured in the crash, but the patrol did not say to what extent.

The patrol says both vehicles had limited visibility of oncoming traffic due to the mountain obstructing sight distance around curves.

Speed and driver inattention are being investigated as possible contributing factors.