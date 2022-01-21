Omicron Cases in Wyoming Near 200 Mark, 8 Counties Now Affected

Omicron Cases in Wyoming Near 200 Mark, 8 Counties Now Affected

Getty Images

As many as 191 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have now been detected in eight of Wyoming's 23 counties, according to Wyoming Department of Health data.

As of Thursday, Jan. 20, Albany County had 97 cases, Laramie County had 51, Fremont County had 19, Carbon County had 12, Goshen and Sheridan counties each had four, Park County had three, and Johnson County had one.

Get our free mobile app

Of the 191 cases, 80.10% are among 19- to 59-year-olds. Those age 60 and older account for 10.47% of the cases, while those 18 and under account for 9.42% of the cases.

health.wyo.gov
loading...

The numbers are nearly eight times higher than what they were two weeks ago when Carbon County had one case, Laramie County had nine, and Albany County had 15.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 104,985 lab-confirmed cases, 28,510 probable cases, and 1,601 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.

It should be noted that not all positive tests are tested for variants, which means there are likely more Omicron cases in the state than the data reflects.

RELATED:

KEEP READING: See 25 natural ways to boost your immune system

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions

Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.
Filed Under: 200 mark, Albany County, carbon county, Coronavirus (COVID-19), eight counties affected, Fremont County, Goshen County, Johnson County, Laramie County, omicron, Park County, Sheridan County, variant of concern, Wyoming, Wyoming COVID-19 Variant Case Dashboard, Wyoming Department of Health
Categories: News, Wyoming
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top