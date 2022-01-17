Omicron Now Detected in Seven Wyoming Counties

In the month since the first case of Omicron was reported in Wyoming, the highly contagious COVID-19 variant has spread to seven of the state's 23 counties.

According to Wyoming Department of Health data, there have been 63 cases detected since Dec. 8, 2021.

Albany County has 32 cases, Laramie County has 24, Carbon and Sheridan counties each have two, and Fremont, Goshen, and Johnson counties each have one.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 99,818 lab-confirmed cases, 26,650 probable cases, and 1,588 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.

It should be noted that not all positive tests are tested for variants.

