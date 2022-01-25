Omicron Now Detected in 10 Wyoming Counties

As many as 237 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have now been detected in 10 of Wyoming's 23 counties, according to Wyoming Department of Health data.

As of Monday, Jan. 24, Albany County had 119 cases, Laramie County had 60, Fremont County had 21, Carbon County had 14, Goshen and Sheridan counties each had six, Park County had five, Sweetwater County had four, and Johnson and Natrona counties each had one.

Of the 237 cases, 79.75% are among 19- to 59-year-olds. Those age 60 and older account for 10.97% of the cases, while those 18 and under account for 9.28% of the cases.

health.wyo.gov health.wyo.gov loading...

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 108,544 lab-confirmed cases, 29,319 probable cases, and 1,601 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.

It should be noted that not all positive tests are tested for variants, which means there are likely more Omicron cases in the state than the data reflects.

"We do believe it is overwhelmingly dominant across the state right now in every area," said WDH spokeswoman Kim Deti.

"Keep in mind you are seeing case numbers in real-time but variant sequencing is not in real-time," she added. "It is a later process that occurs with some positive samples after they are first run to determine whether someone is positive for COVID-19."

READ MORE: