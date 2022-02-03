Bill Would Require Wyoming Students To Pass Citizenship Test

A bill that has been filed for the upcoming session of the Wyoming Legislature would require students to score at least 60 percent correct on a test given to immigrants who want to become U.S. citizens.

The bill says that students could not graduate from a Wyoming high school without passing the test.

House Bill 58 would also require specific instruction on the U.S. Bill of Rights for students in the state, including college students. Students are already required to study the U.S. and Wyoming state constitutions, but the bill specifically mandates the study of the Bill of Rights. You can read House Bill 58 here.

If it becomes law, it would take effect on July 1, 2022. The requirements would then take effect for the 2022-2023 school year, which gets underway this fall.

The legislation is sponsored by Rep. Dan Laurson. It is co-sponsored by Reps. Bear, Fortner, Hallinan Haroldsen, Jennings and Rodrigeuz-Williams, as well as Senators French, James, McKeown, Salazar, and Steinmetz.

The legislature is slated to convene on Feb 14. in a roughly month-long budget session.

Because it will be a budget session, non-budget items like House Bill 58 will need a 2/3 majority vote for introduction.