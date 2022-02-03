Kylie Frey is kicking up her heels in the new year. The singer-songwriter turns her attention to a classic cover song for her new collaboration with Bri Bagwell, joining together for a fun new country version of Cyndi Lauper's career-altering hit, "Girls Just Want to Have Fun."

Frey draws on her country roots for a strikingly new arrangement of the song, replacing the familiar synthesizer parts from Lauper's hit with a bluegrass-style backbeat and organic country instrumentation for a rollicking new rendition that would be right at home in a Texas dive bar.

As it turns out, that's not far from the truth of how the rootsy country singer came up with her arrangement.

“I cut my version of this cover because it felt like my song ever since I started playing it at dive bars and Mexican restaurants in my hometown," Frey tells us. "Adding my friend and fellow artist, Bri Bagwell, to the cut made it more of a girl-power anthem than it was before. Hopefully, we made Cyndi proud!”

"I was so honored to be singing this track with Kylie!" Bagwell adds. "There isn’t a more iconic girl-power anthem as this one. I love the country spin they put on the tune, and we had a total blast on this entire project."

Cyndi Lauper scored a career-defining No. 2 hit on Billboard's all-genre Hot 100 in 1984 with "Girls Just Want to Have Fun," which Robert Hazard wrote and originally released in 1979. Lauper's cut was a No. 1 hit in a number of different countries all over the world.

Frey is a former rodeo rider who made the transition to music, and she's had a major impact in the Texas country charts, where she most recently scored her sixth No. 1 hit with "Horses in Heaven," a collaboration with Randy Houser. The song is a tribute to her late grandfather, and it appears on her most recent EP, Rodeo Queen.

Frey also lends her vocal talents to two tracks on Cody Johnson's current album, Human. She sings on the ttle rack, as well as a song titled "Made a Home."

