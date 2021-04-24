When Billy Bob Thornton wants to go into the recording studio, he won't have to leave home from now on. The actor, director and musician has just purchased a stunning new estate in the California hills, and the property includes a well-appointed recording studio.

Dirt.com reports that the Oscar-winning Sling Blade writer, director and star, who currently headlines the legal drama Goliath on Amazon Prime, paid just over $3.1 million for his new 5-bedroom-3.5-bathroom, 3,099-square-foot home in Agoura Hills, Calif., which he bought from Lifehouse lead singer and guitarist Jason Wade.

Originally built in 1981, Wade purchased the Craftsman-style home in 2007 for $940,000. He initially listed the beautifully high-end home, which sits on just under an acre of land at the back end of a gated community, for $4.25 million, then reduced the asking price to $3.45 million before settling on Thornton's offer in April of 2021.

The rear of the property opens onto rural views, and the parcel of land also includes a recording studio that comprises slightly more than 2,100 square feet, as well as two 400-square-foot apartments for staff or guests.

Highlights of the main residence include river rock exteriors with extensive upstairs porches at the front of the home, while the interior boasts dark, burnished hardwood floors and exposed-beam ceilings, as well as expansive rooms that open onto each other for a very spacious feel.

Oversized windows allow plenty of natural light in the main living spaces, while the dining room actually steps out into the outside gardens of the house. The kitchen centers around an enormous island, and there's a custom built-in banquette, as well as high-end appliances.

The bedrooms upstairs all feature vaulted ceilings and spectacular views of the mountains, and the oversized master suite also has a fireplace, as well as an attached master bathroom with an oversized shower and a soaking tub.

The resort-like exterior of the home features extensive gardens and outdoor spaces that include patios, terraces, a pool and waterfall, a built-in grilling station, multiple outdoor fireplaces and gardens, as well as a basketball court and tennis court.

The recording studio has enough room for a separate live room with a full drum set, baby grand piano, racks of guitars and several keyboards, as well as a custom soundboard and several isolation rooms. There's also a bathroom and a full pub kitchen and lounge. The listing for the property calls it a "private, gated, and beautiful retreat-like home" and points out its "incredible views of the Santa Monica mountains and your own private access out back to plenty of hiking and riding trails."

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside of Billy Bob Thornton's lavish California estate and recording studio.