What's one thing we all really missed the past year? Band touring and getting to see awesome live music. Cheyenne Events are already hard at work on several concerts to keep us entertained, from the great lineup at Fridays On The Plaza, Joe Bonamassa at the Cheyenne Civic Center and now, we get Black Jacket. This is going to be such a cool event, especially if you're a Led Zeppelin fan. Check out how Cheyenne Civic Center described the show.

Don’t let the name fool you…known for their incredible live recreations of some of classic rock’s greatest albums, The Black Jacket Symphony is bringing Led Zeppelin’s fourth studio album, “Led Zeppelin IV” to life. It’s a full rock-and-roll experience! Black jackets for them, blue jeans for you.

The really cool part is they'll play the entire Led Zeppelin IV album. If you're a fan of Fast Times At Ridgemont High, you'll remember this great quote from Mike, "When it comes down to making out, whenever possible, put on side one of Led Zeppelin IV". Now, I'm not saying that's what you should do when the show comes to Cheyenne in November, I'm just saying, it's impactful.

Get our free mobile app

Speaking of which, the show is coming to Cheyenne, November 3rd at the Cheyenne Civic Center. Tickets go on sale Friday, but you can get presale tickets Wednesday with the promo code STAIRWAY. You can find the tickets here.

So grab your significant other, your brother, sister, neighbor that still has a Trans AM and get ready for an awesome show!