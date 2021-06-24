Blast from the Past — What Was Your MySpace Profile Song?

Oh yeah, we're going there.

Social media sure has come a long way, hasn't it? Today there are so many platforms to keep you connected with friends, allow you to stalk your ex, and help you find new Internet pals. Social media is a way to entertain ourselves now.

Back in the day, our options were limited and not all of us were allowed to jump online to chat. Although AOL Instant Messenger was a thing when I was in elementary and middle school, my parents never OK'd it in the house. Since kids didn't have cell phones, let alone smart phones, if you couldn't get on at home or at the library you weren't getting on. I wasn't one of those cool kids that got a computer in their room either. We had a family computer and that was it.

However, I distinctly remember signing up for MySpace in high school. My friend Lindsay had it and one day in yearbook class, I asked about it. Being able to create my own "space" online was more appealing to me than just having a bunch of friends, but either way I was hooked. She helped me set one up that day, unbeknownst to my parents. Oops.

Many younger kids these days have never heard of MySpace. As old as that makes me feel, I'm OK with it. We'll keep it to ourselves as a sacred bonding experience. We were the O.G.s of social media and you can't take that away from us. And now it sounds like these young people want to reinvent the wheel.

Take a look.

Yep, adding music to profile pages.

This was what MySpace was known for like a bajillion years ago. Well, that and everyone being friends with Tom. See Tom was the one who invented MySpace and essentially crafted the idea of social media as we know it today with the ability to post on each other's pages, comment and share photos (scoot over Mark Zuckerberg).

Side note: unlike our social media moguls today, Tom never tried to steal our information and sell it to the highest bidder.

Anyway, back to the point. Being able to brand your page with a song was ev-er-y-thing. I lost sleep over trying to pick the perfect song. I also lost sleep trying to use html code to perfect my page, but that's another story. Everyone was a coder back then.

So I want to know what your profile song was back in the day?

When I shared this on my own social media, I got responses like Paramore, Weezer, New Found Glory, Blink 182, and more. A lot of us were pretty emo back in the day. Mine was "Halo" from Haley James Scott . Yep, from One Tree Hill.