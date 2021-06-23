Cheyenne Police Looking for Repeat Runaway
Cheyenne police are once again asking for the public's help in locating 13-year-old Regina Knipper.
According to a department Facebook post, the 5-foot-2, 120-pound runaway was last seen at South High School around 1 p.m. today, June 23.
She was wearing a gray jacket with a white collar, a white shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on the girl's whereabouts is asked to contact police dispatch at (307) 637-6525 and reference case number 21-32596.
This isn't the first time Knipper has run away. Police asked for help in locating the teen on April 12 and again on June 12.
