Cheyenne Police Looking for Repeat Runaway

Cheyenne police are once again asking for the public's help in locating 13-year-old Regina Knipper.

According to a department Facebook post, the 5-foot-2, 120-pound runaway was last seen at South High School around 1 p.m. today, June 23.

She was wearing a gray jacket with a white collar, a white shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the girl's whereabouts is asked to contact police dispatch at (307) 637-6525 and reference case number 21-32596.

This isn't the first time Knipper has run away. Police asked for help in locating the teen on April 12 and again on June 12.