Blizzard, Winter Storm, Wind Warnings Across SE Wyoming Saturday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a variety of weather-related warnings across southeast Wyoming for today.

The agency posted this statement on its website on Saturday morning:

Winter Weather and High Wind Headlines – Winter Storm Warnings, Blizzard Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle, with gusty to strong winds, causing blowing snow which could lower visibilities. Areas not expecting any precipitation today can expect high winds, with High Wind Warnings in effect for areas east of I-25 till midnight tonight, and areas west (including Cheyenne) till 6pm. Before finalizing your weekend plans, be sure to check road conditions and information at wyoroad.info for Wyoming and 511.Nebraska.gov for Nebraska.

Wyoming Property Listed at $1 Million Has Its Own Caboose