Check Out These Things To Do In Cheyenne This Weekend!

Congrats! You made it to another weekend. A somewhat chilly start to the weekend, but, hey, it'll be above freezing this weekend, so that's something! You won't wake up to the bank clock telling you it's -14 when you walk into work, bundled up like Ralphie's brother in A Christmas Story. But, I digress.

We have some live music and fun lined up this weekend to check out, that I'm pretty excited about. We've been waiting for the Winter slump to end and events to start popping back up, and I think this is the moment that we see the light at the end of the tunnel. I mean, the sun is up until like 5:30 now. It's basically almost Summer, right?

Well, let's treat it that way with some awesome live events and music this weekend to get us out of the Winter Blues.

Battle Of The Bands At The Lincoln

The Hip Hop and Rap version of the Battle of the Bands is set to kick off Saturday night from 7 pm to 11 pm. This is the first of the Battle of the Bands series, so it should be a great time to get out and see some local music.

Rush Archives At The Outlaw Saloon

The Rush tribute band will be rocking out at the Outlaw Saloon tonight. Tickets in advance are 10 bucks and they're 15 at the door.

Fight Night At The Outlaw Saloon

If you're looking to get in on some boxing action, they'll have the ring set up Saturday night at the Outlaw Saloon. The seating begins at 6 pm.

Look How Much Cheyenne Has Changed In 15 Years! A trip all the way back to 2007. Get your baggy jeans ready.