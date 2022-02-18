Want To Get Out This Weekend? Here’s What’s Going On In Cheyenne

We have a warmer than usual February weekend about to kick off when the Fred Flintstone whistle hits and we Yaba Daba Doo it for the week. I'd bet town will be buzzing with people walking around, enjoying the mid 50s weather, and hitting up their favorite shops. So, I'm going to help you while you're buzzing around town and let you know what's going on so you don't miss out on anything. That will help with your awkward water cooler talk on Monday. You're welcome.

Cheyenne Little Theatre "Don't Dress For Dinner"

This should be an awesome show. If you missed out on taking your Valentine last weekend, don't make the same mistake. Check this out this weekend.





Woodie Procell At The Outlaw Saloon

The Outlaw has live music tonight, and you won't want to miss this show. The show kicks off at 6 at 10 bucks a ticket.

Tito's And Tarots At Dillinger's

This could be a great pairing if it's what you're looking to get into Saturday. Card readings and Tito's specials from 7 pm to 10 pm.

Dueling Pianos At The Metropolitan Downtown

Who doesn't love dueling pianos, outside of people that don't like to have fun? The Met has dueling pianos both Friday and Saturday night.

Laramie County Farm & Ranch Show

This FREE event is taking place at the Archer this weekend, filled with information and vendors from agribusiness and ranchers.

Cheyenne Winter Farmer's Market

Head to the Depot Plaza tomorrow to find all the locally produced and grown goodies that you can find. It's always a fun time and big hit.

This is a pretty busy weekend. Plan your events wisely.