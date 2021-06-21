The only thing better than a vacation with Brandi Carlile is a vacation to Mexico with Brandi Carlile and her friends. On Feb. 1-5, 2022, fans can do just that: The singer-songwriter's Girls Just Wanna Weekend will return for a third year with an all-star lineup.

In addition to Carlile (of course), Sheryl Crow, Tanya Tucker, the Indigo Girls, Lucius, Margo Price, Yola, KT Tunstall, Amythyst Kiah, and Katie Pruitt are all on the bill for the all-inclusive concert vacation. An initial announcement teases "special guests," who have not yet been announced, as part of the event, too.

In addition to each day's performance, Carlile has lined up tons of fun activities for fans to enjoy while joining her on vacation. Morning yoga, workshops and more are all planned to keep everyone busy during the day. And then there's the Ladies of the '80s theme night (costumes will be in order!) and Brandi-oke sessions, during which Carlile will sing backup for fans singing her songs.

Local excursions will also be available, giving fans opportunities to explore the Riviera Maya area while snorkeling, ziplining through the jungle or visiting the shops in town. For fans looking for a more enriching experience, Carlile has also organized a day of service with the non-profit organization Positive Legacy.

Girls Just Wanna Weekend's main concert events will take place at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Puerto Aventuras, Mexico. Fans can choose a package with a room at the Hard Rock Hotel or at the nearby UNICO 20°87° Resort. Both options boast tropical views, room service and unique features, such as swim-up pools.

Reservations for Girls Just Wanna Weekend 2022 will open on Wednesday (June 23), with pre-sale available on Tuesday (June 22). Visit GirlsJustWannaWeekend.com for more details on pricing and more.

Here's More on Country Music's Biggest 2021 Music Festivals: