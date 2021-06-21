Downtown Cheyenne’s Wyoming Brewers Festival Was A Huge Success

What a wild weekend. Aside from a thunderstorm Friday, it was pretty good weather. Nice and cool, great for enjoying around 100 different beer samples. I mean, you couldn't do that in one night, so that's why there were two, or that's at least what I'm rationalizing it as.

The event kicked off Friday and it was a combination of the Brewers Festival and Fridays On The Plaza, the bands on stage were great and I saw more people than I think I've seen since 2019. Saturday had slightly fewer people without the addition of the second event running, but the bands playing on stage did not disappoint. I may have a new favorite cover band in the Green Day cover band, American Idiot.

Mat Murdock Townsquare Media

As mentioned, there were over 100 beers to sample and what felt like an endless amount of breweries at the event. Each attendee was given tokens to vote on their favorite brewery. I wont tell you who I voted for, but the People's Choice Winner was a Cheyenne Local in Freedom's Edge Brewing Company.

All the brewers voted on their favorite beer in the festival, and they chose VERY well. Out of Casper, Gruner Brothers Brewing won Best Beer for their Salt Creek Citra IPA. I'm hoping they had a tall vehicle because the hardware they got to take home was HUGE.



A huge shout out goes to everyone involved with the 25th Annual Wyoming Brewers Festival, it was a smash success! It's also, almost like we're living in a normal world again.