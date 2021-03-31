Brandi Carlile to Chat With Dolly Parton, Leslie Jordan + More During Virtual Book Tour

Brandi Carlile will talk with Dolly Parton, Leslie Jordan and others during a virtual book tour in support of her new memoir, Broken Horses.

Carlile will begin her virtual Broken Horses book tour on April 7, one day after the release of her new memoir. Across 10 days, the singer-songwriter will participate in four conversations with Parton, author and activist Glennon Doyle, photographer Pete Souza and author and historian Tara Westover, in partnership with four different bookstores.

Carlile's Broken Horses book tour will also include The Gaylywed Game, hosted by actor Jordan and featuring Carlile and her wife Catherine versus Doyle and her wife, soccer player Abby Wambach. Additionally, she'll participate in a talk with journalist and radio host Hunter Kelly for the 92nd Street Y, and will conclude the virtual trek with the Book and a Bottle Pajama Party.

Tickets for each event are available via Veeps.com, and include a copy of the book. The full book tour schedule is below.

Broken Horses finds Carlile recounting her childhood and tracing her career from its beginning to her current position as a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter. The Washington State native, who will turn 40 in June of 2021, dropped out of high school to pursue music.

"It is about the way certain profound experiences of my life have led to me creating important art for myself. So, it’ll be like this experience, the catharsis and then the songs, the handful of songs that came from that experience," Carlile told Rolling Stone of the book in September, describing it as "not a memoir, per se."

Carlile also tells Rolling Stone that she's been working on new music: an album that stemmed from her book-writing process. "A lot of what I’m writing about in the book is causing all these little songs to come out," she explains. "It’s been a lot like [2018's] By the Way, I Forgive You. Like, maybe I just wasn’t quite done with that."

Carlile — who has worked with collaborators Phil and Tim Hanseroth since the beginning of her career — signed to Columbia Records in 2004. She's released six solo studio albums thus far, as well as an album as a member of the Highwomen. She also co-produced Tanya Tucker's lauded "comeback album," 2019's While I'm Livin', and is a vocal advocate for a number of human rights causes, especially in the LGBTQ+ space.

Broken Horses will be available in both hardcover and digital formats, as well as an audiobook narrated by Carlile herself.

Brandi Carlile, Broken Horses Virtual Book Tour Dates:

April 7 — A Conversation with Glennon Doyle (with Books & Books in Miami, Fla.)

April 8 — A Conversation with Dolly Parton (with Parnassus Books in Nashville, Tenn.)

April 9 — A Conversation with Pete Souza (with Loyalty Books in Washington, DC)

April 12 — A Conversation with Tara Westover (with the Elliott Bay Book Company in Seattle, Wash.)

April 13 — "The Gaylywed Game" feat. Brandi and Catherine Carlile vs. Glennon Doyle and Abby Wambach, hosted by Leslie Jordan (with Book Soup in Los Angeles, Calif.)

April 15 — "From Nashville — Music Talks with Hunter Kelly" (presented by the 92nd Street Y with Barnes & Noble)

April 17 — Book and a Bottle Pajama Party (presented by XOBC Cellars with Women & Children First via Libro.fm in Chicago, Ill.)