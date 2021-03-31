Victim Identified in Deadly Cheyenne Hit-&-Run

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has identified the 38-year-old Cheyenne woman who died after being hit by a suspected drunk driver in east Cheyenne last week.

The incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, in the 2500 block of Nationway.

According to a crash report, Andrea Martinez "was walking in the median approximately one foot from the north edge of the eastbound lanes when she was struck by a passing vehicle."

Martinez was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

The driver, 32-year-old Cheyenne resident Kyle Ziemer, fled the scene prior to police arrival, but he was followed by witnesses and subsequently arrested.

Ziemer was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide-DUI and duty to stop-injury or death. He is currently being held in the Laramie County jail on a $20,000 cash bond awaiting his preliminary hearing.

If convicted, Ziemer could face up to 20 years in prison.

