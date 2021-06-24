Riverside Rebels Seek Their Next Head Football Coach

The coaching carousel continues with the Riverside Rebels football program, which is searching for a new head coach again.

As first reported by wyoming-football.com, Greg Mendenhall has resigned after one season.

The Rebels went 2-7 in the 2020 campaign, which was their first in Class 1A-9 Man. Riverside qualified for the playoffs and lost to eventual state champion Southeast in the first round. The Rebels seek their third head coach in the last three seasons.

Riverside High School is currently the second school looking for a new head coach. The Rebels join the Glenrock Herders, who are searching for a replacement after Ryan Collier stepped down last month after two seasons.

Three Wyoming high schools already have new head coaches. Laramie hired Paul Ronga to replace Clint Reed. At Lingle-Ft. Laramie, longtime assistant Brandon Gifford takes over for Matt Cornelius. The first head coaching vacancy filled was in April when Jerome Pouska was hired as Greybull’s new head coach.