Weather Changes Laramie High School Sports Schedule

The weather isn’t making for a great local sports weekend, particularly at the high school level.

Laramie High School has had five events canceled, postponed, or moved thanks to the latest storm.

Friday’s (today's) track meet was canceled on Thursday, as LHS AD Ron Wagner issued a statement via email to the media.

Also, the home softball games against Wheatland on Friday and Cheyenne South on Saturday are postponed, according to an email from Mr. Wagner.

Finally, the last change deals with Laramie girls’ soccer. They will have their two home matches this weekend moved indoors to the University of Wyoming’s Indoor Practice Facility. It will be varsity-only, with no JV matches.

Laramie (2-1-1) will play Campbell County at 5 p.m. on Friday and Sheridan at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Cheyenne South faces those same two teams and will come over to get their matches played this weekend.

The lone team that has not been impacted by Mother Nature is the Laramie boys’ soccer team. The Plainsmen are on the road for two matches this weekend. Laramie (2-2) is rated fifth in the first WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Soccer Poll of the season. They play at Campbell County on Friday at 6 p.m. LHS will play at No. 4 Sheridan on Saturday at noon.

LHS AD Ron Wagner also announced a change in the soccer schedule as matches against Cheyenne East have been moved to Tuesday, April 20. The boys’ match is in Laramie, while the girls’ are in Cheyenne.

Four Laramie High School softball games have been rescheduled or moved. LHS will play Wheatland on Monday, April 26 at 4 and 6 p.m. The road games at Cheyenne Central have been moved to Tuesday, April 27 at 3 and 5 p.m. Laramie at Cheyenne South is rescheduled for Tuesday, May 4 at 3 and 5 p.m. The last one is the road date at Wheatland is rescheduled for Tuesday, May 11 at 4 and 6 p.m.

Laramie has one postponed softball date (4/17) versus Cheyenne South that still needs to be rescheduled.