Terrance Reese has been named the next head girls basketball coach for Laramie High School.

The announcement came on Tuesday by LHS Athletics Director Ron Wagner via a press release from the school district.

Reese has 14 years of coaching experience in Albany County.

"Pending Board approval, Laramie High School is excited to announce coach Terrance Reese as the new head girls basketball coach at Laramie High School,” Wagner said. “Coach Reese brings several years as a successful high school head coach in Wyoming, as well as energy and excitement to the program. Coach Reese has been a staple in youth athletics ranging from beginners to high achieving high school athletics in Laramie in many sports, but truly has a passion and drive for the sport of basketball. We are excited to watch coach Reese continue a path to greatness with our wonderful athletes."

Reese has been a teacher at Laramie High School since 2018, and in that time has coached the Laramie Middle School eighth-grade football team. Before his time coaching at LMS, Reese was the head girls basketball coach at Rock River from 2013-18.

At Rock River, Reese won two Class 1A East Region Coach of the Year honors and became the first coach in the school’s history to lead the team to back-to-back state tournament appearances. He also led Rock River to its first-ever win at the state tournament.

“I am beyond excited to be the new head girls basketball coach for Laramie High School!” Reese said. “This program has always been of interest to me since I started coaching basketball here in Albany County, whether with the youth or at Rock River. I believe that there is a strong commitment to excellence already in place from the young ladies within the program. These young women want to compete for a state championship, and I will continue to foster that excitement with my passion for the sport of basketball and what it can teach, on and off the court. We know that the 4A East Conference is one of the toughest in our state and we will represent our school and community by competing daily and deserve victory in our actions.”

From 2014-17, Reese also acted as the Rock River head football coach, leading the school to its first varsity win. From 2009-14, Reese was an assistant football coach at Laramie High School, where he coached receivers and defensive backs. From 2007-09, Reese was the head coach of the seventh- and eighth-grade football teams at LMS.

Reese earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing communication from the University of Wyoming in 2003, where he was a member of the Cowboy football team from 1998-03. Reese completed a Masters of Science in secondary education at Grand Canyon in 2017.

Albany County School District No. 1 Press Release