Brian Kozak To Kick Off Run For Laramie County Sheriff Saturday

Former Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak will formally kick off his run for Sheriff of Laramie County this weekend.

Kozak served as Cheyenne's longest-serving police chief between 2010 and 2020. He was appointed to the position by then-mayor Rick Kaysen and held the position through the remainder of Kaysen's time in office and through former Mayor Marian Orr's administration.

Incoming Mayor Patrick Collins chose not to re-appoint Kozak when he took office in January of this year.

Kozak recently launched a campaign website and said on social media that he is running for sheriff but his formal campaign kickoff will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Albany Restaurant at 1506 Capitol Ave. Kozak says the event is open to the public.

According to a campaign news release:

Brian spent the last several months listening to sheriff employees and residents to learn what the issues are. He will share his findings this Saturday with those in attendance and the media. Brian will also release his action plan to address the issues.

Besides Kozak, Captain Don Hollingshead of the Laramie County Sheriff's Office, as well as Patrick Long and James Barth, have said they are running for Sheriff of Laramie County in 2022. . All are Republicans.

Long-time Laramie County Sheriff Danny Glick is not running for re-election.

Wyoming's primary election will not be held until August of 2022, so it's certainly possible that other candidates could run for the office as well.

