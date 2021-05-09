Bridge Rehab Project Could Cause Cheyenne-Area Travel Delays

The Wyoming Department of Transportation [WYDOT] says work on a bridge on I-25 near Missile Drive is slated to resume on Monday, weather permitting.

According to a WYDOT news release, the project will focus on column repairs to the northbound structure over the railroad tracks at milepost marker 10.78.

In the words of the release

''Motorists should expect potential delays from speed limit reductions, lane closures and other construction activity through the area. Interstate off- and on-ramps at the Missile Drive interchange will still be accessible. Avoid distractions like cell phones in work zones and obey all posted signage and flaggers, if present."

Rain and snow are forecasted for southeast Wyoming starting Sunday evening, so there is a possibility that work on the project may be delayed. The project is expected to take about a month.