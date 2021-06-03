Broncos Cleared To Play To Full Capacity At Empower Field in 2021

Broncos Country is about to be back in full swing and my guess is the crowd will be louder than ever when the team takes the field in September: they'll be playing with a full house at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Broncos announced yesterday (Wednesday June 2) that they have been cleared and are ready to play to a full house at Empower Field at Mile High this season. This comes after having played to a nearly empty stadium for all of 2020.

When the team takes the field for the regular season home opener on September 26 against the New York Jets, you can rest assured that all 76,125 seats at the stadium will be filled with loud and proud Broncos fans who have been waiting for this moment for a very long time. Bring on football season...only 113 days until the home opener, and if you're curious about the rest of the schedule, here ya go.