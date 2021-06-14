Brooks & Dunn’s Expanded Reboot Tour Will Include Travis Tritt, Elvie Shane

NBC

Brooks & Dunn will tour together for the first time in 10 years when they launch the Reboot 2021 Tour in September. The Country Music Hall of Fame duo have added seven dates onto the original 10 that were held over from 2020.

On social media, B&D share that Travis Tritt and "My Boy" singer Elvie Shane will join them for a tour that begins in the Midwest and heads east before diving into Texas and the southeastern United States. Shows in Cincinnati, Ohio, Chicago and Philadelphia are among the new dates, listed below.

Ronnie Dunn and Kix Brooks officially broke up after two-plus decades of touring and hitmaking in 2011. While they pursued solo careers and individual interests in the years that followed, they began teasing fans with pop-up shows, a Las Vegas residency and then a string of festival and fair dates in 2019. The Reboot Tour — named after an album of their hits reimagined with contemporary stars — was to begin in May 2020, but was wiped out by the pandemic.

The next logical step would be an album of new material, but fans shouldn't get too excited about that prospect. Talking to Taste of Country in 2019, they indicated there was no plan for that, nor did they feel any urgency to ever do it.

Brooks & Dunn's Reboot 2021 Tour Dates:

Sept. 2 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Sept. 3 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 4 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center *
Sept. 9 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Sept. 10 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *
Sept. 11 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center *
Sept. 16 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion *
Sept. 17 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center *
Sept. 18 — Chicago, Ill. @ @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *
Sept. 23 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 24 — Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented By Huntsman
Sept. 30 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Oct. 1 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Oct. 2 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live (WMZQ Fest)
Oct. 7 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *
Oct. 8 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 9 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

* new dates

5 Hottest Country Tours of Summer 2021


There’s a lot to consider when making a list of the hottest tours of summer 2021, including star power, opening acts, venues and set lists. Add to that concerns and cautions as the country begins to emerge from a pandemic and that no one has seen live music in 14 months. It’s quite likely you’re craving live music like a drug that’s just out of reach ... or you’re scared shirtless to surround yourself with 10,000 fans indoors. 

All the emotions about reengaging with the live country music community are valid. While at first it seemed September would be start-up month, several tours on this Hot List begin in July and August at outdoor venues across America. The No. 3 tour and No. 1 tour on our list are mostly indoors, but both are banking on increased safety that comes from a majority of the population having the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Once those lights go down, all of these worries will be carried away by the buzz in the air (and maybe, from your cup). Find five total professionals on this list of Hot Summer Tours, each bringing a total stage show, plus several in-demand opening acts with a proven track record of live entertainment at the highest level. There’s no fat on any of these country tours — if you stick to the tailgate through an opener’s set, you’ll truly be missing something special. 

As always, let us know who you can’t wait to see on tour in 2021 via Twitter or email
Filed Under: brooks and dunn, travis tritt
Categories: Country Music News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top