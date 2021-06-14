Jimmie Allen Expands ‘Bettie James’ EP With Nine New Collaborations

Keith Urban, Little Big Town and Babyface are among the stars Jimmie Allen has chosen for the expansion of his Bettie James EP (2020). A 16-track Gold Edition features nine new recordings, plus original tracks with Nelly, Charley Pride, Tim McGraw and more.

"This Is Us" with Noah Cyrus was the lead single from the project, but Allen's current single "Freedom Was a Highway" with Brad Paisley is his fastest rising single to date. The project title pays tribute to his late grandmother Bettie Snead and his late father, James Allen.

The new album continues to tap artists from all genres of music. Allen teams with country's LoCash, Lanco, Breland and Lindsay Ell, plus Monica, Vikina and Pitbull from outside the genre. Several songs shine a spotlight on underground artists, too: "Livin' Man" is billed as a collaboration with Neon Union, a country duo with a small social following who Allen has worked with previously. "Flavor" and "Tequila Talkin'" feature a band called Teamwork, who Allen recently joined for a photograph with Elton John.

Look for Bettie James Gold Edition to be available on June 25. It will mark his second full-length album, after Mercury Lane in 2018. Both versions feature a version of "Boy Gets a Truck," a song Urban recorded for his 2016 Ripcord album. The veteran singer joins him on the song during this new recording.

Broken Bow Records

Jimmie Allen's Bettie James Gold Edition Tracklist:

1. "Get Country" – Jimmie Allen, LoCash

2. "Home Sweet Hometown" – Jimmie Allen, Lanco

3. "Flavor" (feat. Vikina) – Jimmie Allen, Pitbull, Teamwork

4. "Somebody" – Jimmie Allen, Breland, Lathan Warlick

5. "Pray" – Jimmie Allen, Monica, Little Big Town

6. "Boy Gets a Truck" – Jimmie Allen, Keith Urban

7. "Livin' Man" – Jimmie Allen, Neon Union

8. "Tequila Talkin'" – Jimmie Allen, Lindsay Ell, teamwork.

9. "Forever" – Jimmie Allen, Babyface

10. "Good Times Roll" – Jimmie Allen, Nelly

11. "Drunk & I Miss You" – Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton

12. "Made for These" – Jimmie Allen, Tim McGraw

13. "Freedom Was a Highway" – Jimmie Allen, Brad Paisley

14. "Why Things Happen" – Jimmie Allen, Darius Rucker, Charley Pride

15. "When This Is Over" (feat. The Oak Ridge Boys) – Jimmie Allen, Tauren Wells, Rita Wilson

16. "This Is Us" – Jimmie Allen, Noah Cyrus