UW’s Garrett Uptain Starts Strong at CNFR [VIDEO]

The University of Wyoming garnered a first-round win courtesy of Garrett Uptain at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper on Sunday. An all-around cowboy from Colorado, Uptain wore Sheridan College and Chadron State vests prior to his move to UW making him a very popular Central Rocky Mountain Region veteran. Garrett was in rhythm for 79.5 points and the saddle bronc high-marked spur out in the Ford Wyoming Center. Uptain enjoyed a solid regular season as he was #1 in the Central Rocky Mountain Region in the saddle bronc, 4th in the bull riding, and 4th in the all-around. His experience should take him a long way at this year's CNFR. Take a look at some of our video of Uptain's effort at the Bulls, Broncs, and Breakaway event on Sunday.

Get our free mobile app