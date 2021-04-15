Carly Pearce and Lee Brice just won another award for "I Hope You're Happy Now," but it hardly sounds like it's getting old. Brice actually teared up when the two found out they'd won the 2021 ACM Music Event of the Year trophy.

Pearce shared the news of her very first ACM Awards win with Taste of Country during an interview prior to her 2021 ACM Awards rehearsal. The two singers had just found out about the honor, so she was all smiles.

The "Next Girl" singer has talked about how "I Hope You're Happy Now" has brought her year full circle personally, and how the honors (including a CMA in the same category in November) put a poignant exclamation point on her professional relationship with the late producer Busbee. Brice has been there at every step, which is important to recognize, because he and Pearce didn't know each other well prior to the recording. Still, when the award was announced, he was the one to shed tears.

Look for Pearce and Brice to sing their winning song at an awards show for the first time at the 2021 ACM Awards on Sunday (April 18). Their CMA performance was scuttled after he came down with COVID-19 in the fall. This time, she says she's seen him, he's healthy, and they're ready to go.

Pearce will be on the red carpet on Sunday as well, dressed in something bold that will contrast all the black and white on her social media as of late.

Other nominees in the ACM Music Event of the Year category were "Be a Light" by Thomas Rhett and friends, "Does to Me" by Luke Combs with Eric Church, "Nobody But You" by Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, and "One Too Many" by Keith Urban and Pink.

The 2021 ACM Awards will begin at 8PM ET and will air live on CBS and stream live on Paramount+. Sign up for Paramount+ here