Winter Storm Warning For Cheyenne Through Friday Evening

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for parts of southeastern Wyoming, in effect until 6:00 PM Friday (April 16). This includes the city of Cheyenne and the Interstates 80 and 25 corridors.

Heavy snow is expected to fall through the evening Thursday and overnight into Friday. Four to six inches of accumulation are possible for the Cheyenne area. Higher amounts may fall in places. "Dangerous travel conditions due to icy, snow-packed roads and low visibilities in falling snow. The worst road impacts will occur at night and in the early morning hours," the Weather Service said.

National Weather Service

MORE:

Get our free mobile app

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 256 PM MDT Thu Apr 15 2021 ...MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW RETURNS TO SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT... WYZ106>108-117>119-161200- /O.CON.KCYS.WS.W.0011.000000T0000Z-210417T0000Z/ Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County- East Platte County-Goshen County-South Laramie Range Foothills- Central Laramie County-East Laramie County- Including the cities of Bordeaux, Wheatland, Guernsey, Torrington, Whitaker, Federal, Horse Creek, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs 256 PM MDT Thu Apr 15 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches expected, with locally higher amounts possible beneath narrow snow bands. * WHERE...Platte, Goshen, and Laramie Counties including Wheatland, Chugwater, Torrington, Horse Creek, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs. * WHEN...Now until 6 PM MDT Friday. The heaviest snow is expected this evening through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed roads and low visibilities in falling snow. The worst road impacts will occur at night and in the early morning hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America