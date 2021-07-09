Just like her hit album, country superstar Carrie Underwood has been "blown away" by her husband, former NHL player Mike Fisher.

“I never thought guys like Mike actually existed!” she notes. “He loves me and all of my craziness!”

The singer can't say enough good things about Fisher, whom she wed on July 10, 2010, after he asked permission from her father.

"He brings out the best in me," she tells The Boot. "He's a good person.

"I've felt myself grow with him. He's one of those certain people in your life you come across for a reason," Underwood adds. "I'm very glad that I met him. He's been a really positive influence on my life."

Even though the couple is incredibly busy with their careers -- and their sons, Isaiah (born in February of 2015) and Jacob (born in January of 2019) -- they make their time together count, going on dates and putting effort into connecting.

“We will text and tweet ‘I love you’ every day,” explains the artist. “Married life is wonderful. I couldn’t ask for a better husband and best friend.”

The "Something in the Water" singer and six-time Grammy winner admits she would even quit music for her husband if it was ever necessary to ensure their marriage stayed strong. Now that's commitment!

This story was originally written by Deborah Evans-Price, and revised by Christina Vinson.

