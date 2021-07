On July 8 at around 11:30 pm, a Laramie Police officer saw that there was a vehicle speeding down Snowy Range Rd.

When the officer attempted to pull him over for speeding, the driver increased their speed and lead the officer on a chase that went west on I-80.

This chase did end in the driver crashing his vehicle. There were no injuries reported during this accident.

The driver has been cited for reckless driving and eluding.