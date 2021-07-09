Portions of east central Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could see very large hail and damaging winds this afternoon into the overnight hours as thunderstorms roll through the area.
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued the following statement early Friday morning:
530 AM Friday 7/9 UPDATE: Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon into overnight hours across east central Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle. Main threats with the strongest storms will be very large hail, damaging wind gusts, and frequent lightning. Most likely timing for multiple rounds of storms moving through the area will be from 3 PM to midnight tonight with some showers and thunderstorms persisting after midnight. Be sure to stay weather aware today and have multiple ways to receive warnings!
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
Stacker
ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)
. The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.
LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you?
Stacker
took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.