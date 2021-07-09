Portions of east central Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could see very large hail and damaging winds this afternoon into the overnight hours as thunderstorms roll through the area.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued the following statement early Friday morning:

weather.gov/cys

530 AM Friday 7/9 UPDATE: Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon into overnight hours across east central Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle. Main threats with the strongest storms will be very large hail, damaging wind gusts, and frequent lightning. Most likely timing for multiple rounds of storms moving through the area will be from 3 PM to midnight tonight with some showers and thunderstorms persisting after midnight. Be sure to stay weather aware today and have multiple ways to receive warnings!

