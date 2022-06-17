The television tour continues for Carrie Underwood after dropping her ninth studio album, Denim & Rhinestones. The "Ghost Story" singer stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and served up a fizzy rendition of her song "Pink Champagne" on Tuesday (June 14).

"There ain't no last call counting down on the clock / I can have all I want, don't be cutting me off / 'Cause too much of your good love ain't a bad thing / And your kiss got me wishing I could bottle it up / Every sip to my lips is a sweet sugar rush / 'Cause your love gets me more buzzed than pink champagne," she sings in the chorus.

Underwood set the stage perfectly with floating pink bubbles dancing across a massive digital screen, making it feel like we were all floating in a glass of champagne. Her fringe button-up also featured pink flowers dotted across the sleeves, which added to the bubbly theme.

Underwood also performed two songs on Good Morning America earlier in the week, opting for "Crazy Angels" and "Velvet Heartbreak." That variety of songs on each stage isn't very common for an artist who's promoting new music. However, since the Oklahoma native hasn't announced a new single since releasing "Ghost Story," it's safe to say she's promoting the entire album with these performances.

The eight-time Grammy winner will embark on her Denim & Rhinestones Tour this fall. Jimmie Allen will join Underwood on the cross-country dates scheduled for Oct. 15 through March 17. She's also planning more dates for her Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency show, which are to be announced.