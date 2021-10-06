Casper Could See Up To 1 Foot of Snow Next Week

Fall is upon us and in Wyoming we all know that seasons change quickly.

A few short weeks ago we were still running our air conditioning to combat the 80-90 degree heat. Now, we are all preparing for the cold season. There never seems to be much of a transition period between fall and winter and October in Wyoming is always unpredictable.

According to Weather Underground, Casper is currently set to see around a foot of snow next week. Of course, this is always subject to change. 'Don't like the weather in Wyoming, wait five minutes.' This forecast has seemed to escalate in the past 24 hours. There is the possibility of it amounting to nothing, or potentially amounting to more.

weatherunderground.com

According to the current forecast, Casper could see a foot of snow fall in between Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. The ground is still warm and temps aren't looking to dip below freezing until the evenings, so actual accumulation could still be minimal. But, we have had strong snow storms in October in the past.

