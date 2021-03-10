Heroic Wyoming Dude Shovels 200 Feet of Hill for Minivan
Thanks to the winter storm making its way through our part of Wyoming today, you likely have some shoveling ahead of you. But, I bet you don't have to shovel as much as this Wyoming hero who just conquered over 200 feet of hill.
Here's how this super-human explained what he did:
If you want to make sure your minivan can climb uphill in the snow - SHOVEL!! Brad takes on Mother Nature and makes a path to drive up the hill. Easy Peasy..!! About 200 feet worth with his shovel!
Easy Peasy? I got tired just watching this guy's video. I think his YouTube channel normally deals with knives and sharpening things, but he just shared a feat that is nothing short of heroic. This Captain America had to get a minivan up a Wyoming hill, so he shoveled it. All of it. You have to see this to believe it.
I used to think I was a Wyoming man, but NO...THIS is a Wyoming man. Got 200 foot of snow standing in your way? Hold my beer and give me your shovel. Done.
LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America