Up To 52 Inches Of Snow Recorded In Wyoming From Storm
A winter storm that officially snow on Cheyenne this past weekend recorded record and near-record snowfall amounts across the region.
As much as 52 inches of snow was recorded near Windy Peak, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
Here are the latest snowfall totals from the agency:
Pictures From Wyoming Snowpocalypse 2021
After two days and 30-odd inches of sow, southeast Wyoming was left buried. An in the grand tradition of every generation since the invention of the camera, we took pictures of the snow.
The Blizzard of March 2021 covered up our driveways, fences, and in some cases porches. It trapped up in our homes and canceled our plans.
Here's a quick look around the Cheyenne area from Sunday (March 14) and Monday (March 15).