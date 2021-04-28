Cheyenne Smashes 80-Year-Old Daily Rainfall Record

Tuesday's storm brought record rain to parts of southeast Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

weather.gov/cys

The Cheyenne Airport picked up 1.47 inches of rain, nearly doubling the previous record for the date, which was 0.77 inches set way back in 1941.

Laramie also set a daily rainfall record, picking up 0.47 inches at the airport. The previous record was 0.30 inches back in 1982.

Get our free mobile app

Despite smashing an 80-year-old record, Cheyenne's total wasn't the highest in the region. The NWS says 1.95 inches of rain was reported eight miles east of Carpenter.