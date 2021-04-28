Cheyenne Smashes 80-Year-Old Daily Rainfall Record
Tuesday's storm brought record rain to parts of southeast Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.
The Cheyenne Airport picked up 1.47 inches of rain, nearly doubling the previous record for the date, which was 0.77 inches set way back in 1941.
Laramie also set a daily rainfall record, picking up 0.47 inches at the airport. The previous record was 0.30 inches back in 1982.
Despite smashing an 80-year-old record, Cheyenne's total wasn't the highest in the region. The NWS says 1.95 inches of rain was reported eight miles east of Carpenter.