Cheyenne NWS: Forecasters Aren’t Sure About Possible Winter Storm

Weather forecasters at this point aren't sure about the possible severity and location of a winter storm that could hit southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle early next week, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.

It may hit our area fairly hard. Or it might track south into Colorado and have relatively little local impact.

That's according to a post on the agency's website this morning [March 17]:

630 AM MDT Thursday March 17 – So what about that storm next week? Here's what forecasters are dealing with: