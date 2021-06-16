The bears are and have been awake now for some time, and with the heatwave that we've been going through lately, even they're looking for ways to cool down.

I'm not sure, but I'm guessing the video was captured on a trail cam because to get THAT close to a mama bear and her cubs, you'd have to be all sorts of crazy and scary...even for a ranger.

Just some friendly reminders for all of us because there have been over 300 bear sightings in 2021 in Colorado...here's what to do, or more importantly what NOT to do if you see a bear.

If you come across a bear on a trail, here’s what you should do, according to CPW:

Stand still, stay calm and let the bear identify you and leave. Talk in a normal tone of voice. Be sure the bear has an escape route.

Never run or climb a tree.

If you see cubs, their mother is usually close by. Leave the area immediately