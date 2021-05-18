Central Wyoming Hospice to Hold Community-Wide Grief and Remembrance Event

It's been a hard year. Actually, it's been a hard couple years. We've lost loved ones and maybe we've even lost a part of ourselves. And because of the hustle and bustle of life, maybe we haven't had the chance to just stop, sit down, take a breath, and grieve.

Grieving is important, which is why Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions is hosting a community-wide grief and remembrance event on Wednesday, May 19 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Conwell Park.

A news release from Susan Burk, the Community Liaison for Central Wyoming Hospice, stated that "Our community has experienced much grief and loss over the last year, including that which was caused by the pandemic. In addition to deaths from all causes, isolation from loved ones, uncertainty over the future, and the inability to gather and mourn all result in forms of grief that most of us have experienced."

Because of this, the community is being invited for "a time of healing and remembrance at the Healing Park on Conwell (formerly Conwell Park)."

The release states that participants can tie a Ribbon of Remembrance and listen to different individuals speak about their journeys, including Mayor Steve Freel, Anna Kinder with the Natrona County Health Department, community member Peggy Whitaker, and Tod von Gunten, the Central Wyoming Hospice Grief and Care Coordinator.

The event will take place near the Gazebo in the park, and it is sponsored by AARP Wyoming.



So, as the saying goes, "It's okay to not be okay." If you're not okay, or even if you are, but want to be in a safe place where you can cry, and scream, and swear and, most importantly, grieve, then come to the Healing Park on Wednesday. There, you will see that you're not alone.

And sometimes, just sometimes, that's all we need.