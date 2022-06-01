No COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Wyoming for Second Week in a Row

Data updated Tuesday shows continued good news for Wyoming when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the second week in a row, the department of health has reported no new coronavirus-related deaths in the state.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 124,993 lab-confirmed cases, 33,479 probable cases, and 1,820 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.

According to the Wyoming COVID-19 Death Dashboard, 84.95% of the state's deaths have been among people 60 and older.

Not surprisingly, Laramie and Natrona counties (the most populous counties in the state) have recorded the most deaths, 292 and 273, respectively.