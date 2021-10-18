Cheyenne Air Service to Resume After Monthslong Runway Project
Cheyenne Regional Airport will welcome back commercial air service next month, just in time for the holidays.
According to an airport Facebook post, United Express flights to and from Denver will resume on Nov. 1.
"The first flight will arrive in Cheyenne on November 1," the post states. "There will be both an incoming and outgoing flight starting November 2."
The flights were suspended in mid-April so necessary upgrades, including lighting enhancements, repairs, and other improvements, could be made to the runway, which has served the airport for more than 50 years.
The airport's original goal was to have the runway back open before Cheyenne Frontier Days, but wet spring weather, cement shortages, and construction delays set the project back.
To book flights, visit: https://www.united.com/en/us/book-flight/united-reservations