Cheyenne Air Service to Resume After Monthslong Runway Project

Cheyenne Regional Airport will welcome back commercial air service next month, just in time for the holidays.

According to an airport Facebook post, United Express flights to and from Denver will resume on Nov. 1.

"The first flight will arrive in Cheyenne on November 1," the post states. "There will be both an incoming and outgoing flight starting November 2."

Get our free mobile app

The flights were suspended in mid-April so necessary upgrades, including lighting enhancements, repairs, and other improvements, could be made to the runway, which has served the airport for more than 50 years.

RELATED: Cheyenne Runway Revamp to Ground Air Service for 11 Weeks

The airport's original goal was to have the runway back open before Cheyenne Frontier Days, but wet spring weather, cement shortages, and construction delays set the project back.

RELATED: Runway Project Delays Continue to Ground Cheyenne Air Service

To book flights, visit: https://www.united.com/en/us/book-flight/united-reservations

LOOK: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today Stacker , set out to compile a definitive list of every Disneyland attraction you can enjoy today and ranked them by their age. Using real-time data from Touring Plans , Disney archives, and historical news releases and reviews, our list starts with exciting recent park additions and stretches back to the oldest opening-day classics. This list focuses on the original Disneyland Park, so you will not see any rides from its neighboring California Adventure located just across the promenade. Read on to discover the oldest Disneyland rides you can still ride today.