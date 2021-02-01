National Airport Face Mask Requirement Takes Effect Tonight

A presidential executive order requiring everyone to wear a face mask in an airport or before boarding a plane takes effect at 9:59 p.m. Mountain Standard Time this evening [Feb. 1, 2021].

The order is in effect at Cheyenne Regional Airport as well as every other commercial airport in the U.S. There are exemptions for children under the age of two and people who can't wear a face mask for medical reasons under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

You can read the executive order, which was issued by President Biden a few days ago, here.

The order applies to the following transportation areas and modes:

(i) airports;

(ii) commercial aircraft;

(iii) trains;

(iv) public maritime vessels, including ferries;

(v) intercity bus services; and

(vi) all forms of public transportation as defined in section 5302 of title 49, United States Code.

We spoke earlier today with Nathan Banton, Deputy Director of Aviation at Cheyenne Regional Airport, about the order:

