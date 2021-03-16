Cheyenne Regional Airport May Not Reopen Until Thursday

In an update on their Facebook page, the Cheyenne Regional Airport has announced that they will not reopen possibly until Thursday at the earliest. The airport has been shut down since the blizzard hit over the weekend.

The airport will not be able to open today, and it may be Thursdays before it is safe for flights to land and take off. Please check back for updates.

The airport recently reopened back in November with flights to Denver after shutting down last Spring, during the earlier part of the pandemic.

