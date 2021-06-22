Cheyenne Among Worst-Run Cities in America, Report Says

With local governments helping their cities transition back to normalcy as COVID-19 cases decline, WalletHub on Tuesday released its report on 2021's Best- and Worst -Run Cities in America.

To determine the effectiveness of local leadership, WalletHub compared 150 of the largest U.S. cities based on their operating efficiency.

For each city, WalletHub constructed a quality of city services score made up of 38 metrics grouped into six service categories -- financial stability, education, health, safety, economy and infrastructure and pollution -- which it then measured against the city’s total budget per capita.

Overall, Cheyenne ranked 129th on the list. Nampa, Idaho was ranked the best and Washington, D.C. was ranked the worst.

The Magic City of the Plains ranked 98th in quality of city services, ranking ninth in financial stability, 115th in education, 89th in health, 82nd in safety, 25th in economy and 124th in infrastructure and pollution; and 135th in total budget per capita.

Among the 38 metrics, Cheyenne ranked first in average daily COVID-19 deaths in the past week per capita, but 138th in average daily COVID-19 cases in the past week per capita.

For the full report, visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-run-cities/22869

