Wyoming Among States That Vaccinate Least, Report Says

When it comes to vaccinating our kids and getting our flu shots, Wyoming is one of the worst in the nation at doing so, according to a report released Tuesday.

In order to determine which states vaccinate most, WalletHub compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C. across 17 key metrics, ranging from the share of vaccinated children to the share of people without health insurance to the flu vaccination rate among adults.

Overall, Wyoming ranked 43rd on this list -- ranking 37th in Adult & Elderly Vaccination Rates, 46th in Immunization Uptake Disparities & Influencing Factors, and 48th in Children & Teenagers Immunization Rates.

According to the report, Wyoming has the second lowest share of teenagers with the MenACWY vaccine and the third lowest share of teenagers with up-to-date HPV vaccinations.

Wyoming also has the second lowest flu vaccination rate among adults and the third lowest flu vaccination rate among children.

For the full report, visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/states-that-vaccinate-the-most/66237